KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Clear Creek’s Briana Zamora and Reaghan Thompson

KPRC 2 is happy to present our UTMB Health Athlete of the Week award to two Clear Creek volleyball players: Reaghan Thompson and Briana Zamora.

Both young ladies are seniors and have helped lead the Wildcats to a successful, winning season.

“We’ve been together for so long, so we’ve worked hard all four years together,” Thompson said. She and Zamora are two of ten total seniors on the squad. “So it’s nice to have our senior year be, like, a big one.”

“We have a pretty tight-knit group,” Zamora said. “We just work together really well and communicate on the court and off the court about what we want to do.”

The Wildcats are in the middle of playoffs. Good luck ladies!