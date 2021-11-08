Astros star Alex Bregman undergoes surgery, posts that all went well

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after scoring on the double by Marwin Gonzalez during the fifth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

With the 2021 season and World Series now over, it’s time for the Houston Astros to get their bodies right and ready for the next season.

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is one of those trying to get right physically. He posted a picture in his Instagram story on Monday morning after his surgery, with text saying “All went good 💪 again soon.”

Bregman had notable hitting struggles throughout the postseason. The two-time All-Star hit .217 with one home run in 16 games during the entire course of the postseason. In the World Series specifically, he hit .095 in six games, totaling two hits in his 21 at-bats.

Bregman had come back in August from a left quad strain that kept him out of big-league action for over two months. Carlos Correa told Sports Illustrated during the World Series about Bregman’s injury to his right wrist.

Ad

In 91 games this regular season, Bregman hit .270 with 12 home runs, 55 RBI and 54 runs. The third baseman was drafted second overall by the Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft. His career-best season to date came in 2019, when Bregman hit .296 with 41 homers, 112 RBI and 122 runs in 156 games.