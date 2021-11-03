Astros’ World Series dreams crushed by Braves

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros’ quest for a World Series title came to a literal crushing halt at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, 7-0, on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

The stars were out at the ballpark, whether it be Paul Wall performing at Fan Fest, Travis Scott with the honorary “Play Ball” call, or the Rally Nuns cheering the Astros on from their seating area.

All of the fanfare and good-luck charms, however, could not prevent the Braves’ bats from demolishing several pitches from various Astros on the mound.

After the game was scoreless through the opening two innings, the Braves jumped on Astros starter Luis Garcia in the third. On a full count with two on and two out, Jorge Soler sent a Garcia pitch out of the ballpark. The home run’s distance was listed at 446 feet but most observers would probably have guessed that the ball went further. Either way, the Braves led 3-0 and Garcia’s night was done.

The Braves doubled up their lead in the fifth. Dansby Swanson sent a Cristian Javier pitch 411 feet out for a two-run shot to the left and a 5-0 Atlanta lead. Blake Taylor relieved Javier and, after walking Soler, gave up an RBI double to Freddie Freeman.

Freeman would tack on a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, the Astros’ bats were silenced by Braves’ pitching. No Astros’ hitter got anything beyond a single. Houston’s best opportunity came in the first inning when the game was still scoreless, but Yuli Gurriel struck out to end the threat with Astros runners on second and third.

This is the Braves’ first World Series championship since 1995. Meanwhile, the Astros’ 2021 season ends just two wins short of a World Series title. And now, the conversation for what is next for the Astros, whether Carlos Correa is a part of that future, will commence.