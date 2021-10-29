KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall’s Ja’Koby Banks

Our KPRC 2 and UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Ja’Koby Banks!

Banks is leading Fort Bend Marshall through an unbelievable season. Banks switched from wide receiver to quarterback, and with his help, the Buffalos average almost 60 points of offense a game. He has offers from Texas A&M, among other schools, but the junior has yet to make a decision.

Banks is humble and credits others for helping him succeed.

“I just trust in my team,” Banks said. “My teammates and I, we call each other brothers, and we don’t just say that just to say it, we really mean it. So I feel like if my O-Line can keep protecting me like they protect me and my receivers can catch the ball like they have, it should be easy.”

As quarterback, Banks tries to be a good leader.

“I try to lead the team by telling them things they need to hear, instead of the things they want to hear,” he said.

The Buffalos are 8-0 and face Sterling this week. Congratulations, Ja’Koby!