THE BEST AT WHAT THEY DO: Numerous Astros named Silver Slugger finalists

Several Houston Astros were named finalists for the Silver Slugger recognizing baseball’s offensive best players at each position in each league in Major League Baseball.

The finalists were revealed on Monday.

In the American League, Yuli Gurriel (1B), Jose Altuve (2B), Carlos Correa (SS), Kyle Tucker (OF), and Yordan Alvarez (DH) were all named finalists for their respective positions. Gurriel’s brother, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of Toronto, was also named a finalist for the outfield as well as former Astro Teoscar Hernandez, who is also with Toronto.

Yuli Gurriel was the American League batting champ, so he obviously also leads all league first basemen in batting average. Similarly, Altuve had the best batting average of all American League second basemen, batting .278 with his 31 home runs. At shortstop, Correa had a well-rounded year, ranking in the top two at his position in the American League in several categories, including home runs and RBI. In the outfield, there are three winners in each league, and Kyle Tucker ranks first among AL outfielders in OPS while ranking third in batting average. And at designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez leads the position with 104 RBI.

The last Astros to win Silver Sluggers were Alex Bregman and George Springer in 2019. Altuve won the Silver Slugger every year from 2014-2018. Current Astro Zack Greinke won the Silver Slugger as a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

This year’s Silver Slugger recipients will be revealed on Nov. 11.