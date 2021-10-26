WATCH LIVE: Houston mayor, officials to speak as city continues its 2026 World Cup pursuit during FIFA inspection visit

The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Discovery Green during FIFA’s inspection visit.

The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Discovery Green during FIFA’s inspection visit.

HOUSTON – The Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee will hold a news conference Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at Discovery Green during FIFA’s inspection visit.

FIFA’s visit to Houston is part of the second leg of the 2026 World Cup candidate host city tour.

During the visit, a FIFA delegation led by Concacaf President/FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani will meet with Houston bid leaders and stakeholders to discuss key topics such as venue management, infrastructure and sustainability, as well as commercial, legal and legacy plans. The visit will also comprise inspections of essential infrastructure, including NRG Stadium, training facilities and potential fan festival venues.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event in the video player at the top of this article.