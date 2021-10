This week’s KPRC 2 and UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is St. Thomas wide receiver Cameron Price. Price leads all of Texas in receiving yards with 1,059 after a 14-catch, 198-yard performance vs. Antonian Prep.

His coach, Rich McGuire, calls Price one of the “hardest working players” he’s ever coached, and says “he’s dangerous” with the ball in his hands.

Price attributes this season’s success to the way St. Thomas practices and how the coaching staff trusts him to make plays.