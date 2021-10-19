Astros dropped 12-3 by Red Sox in Game 3, now trail series 2-1

Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber hits a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The first game in Boston wasn’t too much different than the last one in Houston, with the Astros giving up runs early on the way to a blowout loss.

The final score of Game 3? Boston wins 12-3 and, as a result, now leads the best-of-7 ALCS 2-1.

Jose Urquidy received the start for the Astros, and he was solid in the first inning. However, things fell apart in the second inning when the Red Sox scored six runs, with most of the damage coming on a grand slam by Kyle Schwarber. The grand slam was the Red Sox’s third in two games against Houston.

The Red Sox would tack on homers by Christian Arroyo in the third, J.D. Martinez in the sixth, and then Rafael Devers in the 8th, rendering the Astros’ 3-run fourth inning as just a blip on the radar on the way to the final result. Kyle Tucker drove in all three runs for the Astros off a home run.

The Astros don’t have much time to dwell on the last two losses. The two teams play Game 4 Tuesday night at Fenway Park.