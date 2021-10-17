Astros drop Game 2, ALCS now tied 1-1 as the series shifts to Boston

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros walks back to dugout after he flew out against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning of Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – After Game 1 heroics late Friday night, the Houston Astros dropped Game 2 on Saturday to the Boston Red Sox 9-5.

The game did not get off to a good start, as the Red Sox hit grand slams in each of the first two innings. In between the slams, Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia left with knee discomfort. Garcia had given up the first slam to former Astro J.D. Martinez. Garcia’s replacement, Jake Odorizzi, gave up the second slam to Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox would open up a 9-0 lead before the Astros got on the scoreboard with three runs in the fourth. Kyle Tucker had an RBI double to put Houston on the board followed by Yuli Gurriel’s two-run single. Gurriel and Jason Castro hit solo home runs in the 9th for the final margin.

The series is now tied 1-1 and heads to Boston for the next three games, starting Monday evening. Jose Urquidy is scheduled to be the Game 3 starter for the Astros.