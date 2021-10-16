ASTROS STRIKE FIRST: Houston wins ALCS opener over Red Sox

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros reacts with Yuli Gurriel #10 after hitting a go-ahead solo home run during the seventh inning of game one of the 2021 American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – In a back-and-forth opener to the American League Championship Series, Carlos Correa hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Astros hung on for a 5-4 victory to take the 1-0 series lead.

Correa’s home run helped climax a comeback where the home team was down 3-1 for much of the contest.

Houston struck first in the opening inning, when Yordan Alvarez’s sacrifice fly drove in Jose Altuve to stake the Astros to a 1-0 lead. However, former Astro Kiké Hernández hit a home run as part of a three-run third inning to help the Red Sox to a 3-1 lead.

The score would stay that way until the bottom of the sixth, when Altuve lifted a ball into the seats with Chas McCormick on base to tie the game.

That set things up for Correa’s heroics. They would add some insurance in the eighth when Altuve drove in Yuli Gurriel with a sacrifice fly.

The Astros take the 1-0 series lead and now get ready for Game 2 Saturday afternoon. Luis Garcia will get the start for the Astros against the Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi.