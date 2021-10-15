KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Klein Cain’s Ramir McCray

The Klein Cain Hurricanes entered this season again projected to go deep in the playoffs, but were dealt a blow when star running back Jaydon Blue decided to sit out his senior season before he plays football at the University of Texas.

The Canes returned a massive amount of talent, including TCU commit wide receiver Matthew Golden, but now needed someone to fill in at running back.

Senior linebacker Ramir McCray had received several scholarship offers for his work on the defensive side of the ball, but had grown up playing running back and was happy to step back in.

“I’ve done it since I was a little kid,” said McCray of playing running back. “So it wasn’t much of an adjustment.”

McCray had his biggest game yet against Klein Forest, scoring 5 touchdowns. He tied Blue’s school record for rushing touchdowns.

“He’s one of those great senior stories,” said head coach James Clancy. “He’s a good teammate and he has a great work ethic.”

McCray and the 6-1 Canes face Klein Collins next.