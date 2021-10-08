KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Galveston Ball’s Byron Sweeny

KPRC 2 is happy to name Galveston Ball High School defensive back Byron Sweeny our UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

Sweeny’s coach, Sheldon Bennight, said, “Byron is a great leader - he’s energetic, he has a lot of experience on varsity, he kind of unifies the team, and he’s one of those guys the kids lean on for advice, and he’s just a kid that the coaches can count on.”

Sweeny is a senior who has helped the team improve greatly from last year. His coaches note how positive his leadership style is.

“During a game, most of the time, whenever a bad play is made or something like that, I try to keep everyone up instead of hopping on them real quick, because that tends to bring someone down,” Sweeny said. “So I try to keep them up so they can go and make the next play.”