Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker named American League Player of the Month

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates in the dugout after his grand slam during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Astros’ Kyle Tucker has been named American League Player of the Month for September and October.

It’s the first time in Tucker’s young career that he has won the honor. In the combined months, combined for the limited October schedule that coincides with the end of the regular season, Tucker led the AL in OPS (1.130) while hitting .346 with 10 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and 19 RBI. He ranked second in the AL in that time frame with a .438 on-base percentage and a .692 slugging percentage.

For the season, Tucker is hitting .294 with 30 home runs and 92 RBI. He is the first Astro to win the league monthly honor since Alex Bregman in August of 2019.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

