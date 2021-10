HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros congratulates Carlos Correa #1 after a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on September 30, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The playoff ticket is punched, the division is won.

The Houston Astros defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Thursday night to clinch the American League West Division.

Carlos Correa’s three-run home run in the 4th inning created all the offensive cushion the Astros would need, and after Lance McCullers pitched no-hit ball through 5 innings, the bullpen hung on the rest of the way.

Houston now will use the remaining part of their regular season schedule to jockey for postseason seeding.