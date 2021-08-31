Deshaun Watson remains on Texans’ roster while Keke Coutee, Jonathan Owens cut from team

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have spent Tuesday trimming their roster down to the final 53 as mandated by the NFL.

The big story surrounds quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future in Houston. As expected, Watson is on the 53-man roster, KPRC 2 has confirmed.

This season, Watson will earn his $10.5 million salary but will likely will be listed as “inactive” each week.

Confirmed by league source #Texans QB Deshaun Watson is on the 53-man roster. — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 31, 2021

Watson still has not heard from the NFL office and also faces 22 civil lawsuits.

Also making the final 53-man roster is running back Scottie Phillips who had a fantastic camp and preseason during his three games against the Packers, Cowboys and Buccaneers. With the addition of Phillips, the Texans will have five running backs on the roster.

Just off the air on @KPRC2 and in a text from a source I am told The #Texans RB group will include Scottie Phillips who had a great camp. Very happy for Scottie. — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 31, 2021

Notable cuts Tuesday were wide receivers Keke Coutee, Jordan Veasy and Chris Moore along with defensive back Jonathan Owens and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Owens is the boyfriend of Olympic great Simone Biles.

