Friday Football Frenzy: Here’s the top 3 plays of Week 1

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

HOUSTON – High school football is back!

That means the top 3 plays of the week in Houston-area football are also back.

Without further ado, here are the best plays of the week:

BRONZE

Our bronze play of the week comes from Seven Lakes’ quarterback Grayson Medford and receiver Beau Clewett. Medford connected on a deep pass to Clewett, who fought for the catch with a defender all over him. But, Clewett came down with the reception.

SILVER

North Shore’s Jayven Anderson picked the ball off and took it back for a long interception return touchdown.

GOLD

Ridge Point’s wide receiver Marvin Session made two bizarre but outstanding plays.

The first was a muffed punt-turned-strip-turned-fumble-return-touchdown that got Ridge Point on the board.

Later in the game, Session was the target for a pass that was intercepted. After Pearland’s defender was stripped, Session picked up the ball and took it back for another long fumble return.

