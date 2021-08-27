Rice University swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger wins silver at the Paralympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Silver medalist Ahalya Lettenberger of Team United States poses during the women’s 200m individual medley - SM7 medal ceremony on day 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Rice University swimmer Ahalya Lettenberger has won a silver medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Lettenberger was part of a 1-2, gold-silver finish in the SM7 200-meter individual medley. Mallory Weggemann won the gold with a time of 2:54.25. Lettenberger was the next fastest at 3:02.82 to help Team USA take the top two spots on the podium.

The SM7 classification means swimmers can only use their arms and trunk, but they cannot use their legs.

These are the first Paralympics for Lettenberger, who currently attends Rice University. She is also scheduled to swim in the SM7 400-meter freestyle this coming weekend.