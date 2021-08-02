Hometown Legend: George Foreman

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While attention is on the the Games in Tokyo and our local athletes now, Houston will always honor the legends who came before. That includes the great George Foreman.

Foreman won a gold medal in the 1968 Games in Mexico City. It was only his 25th amateur fight.

He made the move from amateur to professional boxing the next year and would battle and beat a number of boxing greats over the next few years.

His fight with Muhammad Ali - which was dubbed “The Rumble in the Jungle” - became one of the most famous fights in history. It went eight rounds before Ali ultimately knocked out Foreman.

On social media, Foreman who still resides in Houston, is still asked about the “rumble.”

I figured 3 rounds max for the rumble in the jungle; little did I know.

What a match https://t.co/VvXP2zjmW1 — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) August 2, 2021

