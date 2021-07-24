Houston-area athletes in action in Tokyo this weekend at Olympics

TOKYO – The Olympic Games are underway.

While some events have been underway for days other athletes, like Jordan Chiles who trains in Spring with Simone Biles, are focused on competing this weekend. Chiles was actually able to heal last year to make her run for Tokyo in 2021.

“My mental and physical health has definitely changed from 2020 to now,” said Chiles. “My mindset and goals are definitely bigger than they were.”

Chiles and Biles aren’t the only gymnasts with Houston ties to watch in Tokyo.

Raegan Rutty, who trains at Grace Gymnastics in Cinco Ranch, will also be competing Sunday morning in Japan. Rutty has trained in Texas for six years but actually will be representing her home territory the Cayman Islands.

“Still can’t quite process it but I’ll get there,” Rutty said in an interview with KPRC 2 last month.

Raegan has competed across the globe for several years to earn her way to Japan. Her goals are to embrace the experience and send a hopeful message.

Ad

“If you have a dream, if you have a passion never give up,” she said. “If I gave up and listened to when people say I wasn’t going to make it to the Olympics. I wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

Her coach Eddie Umphrey is working on a solid game plan for Tokyo.

“I just want Raegan to be satisfied with what she’s done and all these hard years of hard work and blood, sweat, and tears come to fruition,” he said. “Go out there and just compete to her best.”

Several other athletes with Houston ties will be competing this weekend.

Cyclist Lawson Craddock competes on Saturday. This is his first Olympics. While the Hurley sisters will also return Saturday to the Olympics for fencing.

And after dominating Italy the other day, Cat Osterman, Monica Abbott and the rest of Team USA’s softball team will play both days this weekend. Ginny Fuchs, the team captain for Team USA, is boxing for a ring on Sunday.