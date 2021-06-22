Houston Dynamo FC announce new ownership

HOUSTON – Houston Dynamo FC have announced that Ted Segal is the new majority owner of the franchise.

The majority ownership stake includes the Dynamo FC of Major League Soccer, the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League, as well as the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium, the home to both soccer clubs. James Harden, Oscar De La Hoya, Gabriel Brener, and Ben Guill will retain their minority stakes in ownership.

“As someone with a lifelong passion for soccer, having the opportunity to invest in professional soccer in Houston – a dynamic, diverse and growing city with such a storied history in professional sports is truly exciting,” Segal said in a media release. “The interest and passion for soccer in Houston are clear. The Dynamo and Dash have incredibly devoted fans that have supported championship clubs, Houston is a go-to destination for hosting major international soccer games, and there’s a great group of leaders making a strong case for Houston to deservedly serve as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I am honored to join the Club and its great supporters as the sport continues to ascend in the region and throughout the United States.”

Ad

Segal is known for his accomplishments in real estate and finance, being the founder and President of New York-based EJS Group, as well as experience and education in law. More specifically with sports, Segal also is the co-founder and chairman of Verance Capital. According to Verance’s website, they partner “with leading entrepreneurs and management teams, providing early and growth stage capital across sports, media and live entertainment.” Segal is also an investor in and a member of the board of directors of the Professional Fighters League.

““I am squarely focused on building a winning organization – both on and off the pitch,” Segal said. “As I get to know both teams, my primary objectives are to ensure they have the necessary resources to succeed at the highest level and to foster the club’s connection to its community. I am very eager to engage with the staff, players and fans over the weeks, months and years ahead.”