Houston Texans announce their home game themes for 2021 season

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans announced the themes for each of their 2021 season home games.

The Texans will kick off their themes with their final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 28. Their regular season home-game themes will then begin with their NRG Stadium opener on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the annual Liberty White Out theme, where white-on-white uniforms will be worn.

Other notable themes for the Texans’ 2021 season include Pink Ribbon Day on Sunday, Oct. 10, Kids Day on Sunday, Oct. 31, and Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, Jan. 9, where fans can expect to win hundreds of prizes as part of game day.

The full list of gameday themes are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - State of Football/NFL Play Football

Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Liberty White Out

Thursday, Sept. 23 vs. Carolina Panthers - Texans Care

Ad

Sunday, Oct. 10 vs. New England Patriots - Pink Ribbon Day