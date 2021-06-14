Laura Wilkinson receives standing ovation as Olympic comeback bid ends

Diving legend Laura Wilkinson 1-on-1 with KPRC 2's Christine Noel following the finals of the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – Laura Wilkinson may not have made the Olympic team headed to Tokyo, but it was evident she won over the hearts of everyone following her journey.

The 43-year-old diver from The Woodlands, a 19-time USA Diving national champion and 2000 Olympic gold medalist, finished 10th on Sunday night during the finals of Olympic qualifying in the women’s 10-meter platform.

KPRC 2′s Christine Noel was there to catch up one-on-one with Wilkinson immediately afterward.

“I mean, you always want to do better, but it was a little better than the other day, so I’m proud we stepped it up,” Wilkinson told Noel. “It was a ton of fun.”

Wilkinson’s first dive wound up being her highest scored.

“I started off strong and then my fourth one was pretty good, so there was some good stuff in there,” Wilkinson said.

Then, with a laugh, she said, “It’s just never as good as you want it to be.”

After her final dive, the American diving legend received a standing ovation from all those in the building.