Former Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph announces retirement

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph reacts after giving up a touchdown run to Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph announced his retirement Thursday on social media.

The former Texan played in Houston for nine seasons between 2011-2019. Joseph was named as a Pro Bowler in 2011 and 2012.

Joseph was a 2006 first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals out of South Carolina. He spent five years in Cincinnati before coming to Houston. After starting the season with the Tennessee Titans, he finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Joseph played 15 seasons total, accumulating 32 interceptions and scoring 8 defensive touchdowns. He ended his career with 200 passes defended, good for 2nd all-time behind Champ Bailey.

In 2019, Joseph won the Houston Pro Football Writer’s Association Media Good Guy Award.