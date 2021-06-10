Former Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph announces retirement

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph announced his retirement Thursday on social media.
The former Texan played in Houston for nine seasons between 2011-2019. Joseph was named as a Pro Bowler in 2011 and 2012.
Joseph was a 2006 first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals out of South Carolina. He spent five years in Cincinnati before coming to Houston. After starting the season with the Tennessee Titans, he finished his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.
Joseph played 15 seasons total, accumulating 32 interceptions and scoring 8 defensive touchdowns. He ended his career with 200 passes defended, good for 2nd all-time behind Champ Bailey.
In 2019, Joseph won the Houston Pro Football Writer’s Association Media Good Guy Award.
Today I retire from the NFL.— Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) June 10, 2021
In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years later, I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL. I will never forget as a kid telling my father I wanted to be in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/v29OIiziwY