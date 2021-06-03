Local golfer Mario Carmona qualifies for U.S. Open

Former Memorial High and Rice Owls golfer Mario Carmona qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif.

Carmona, who spent the 2019 golf season on the PGA Tour Latinoamericano, had a tough 2020 COVID-19 season and had been playing Monday qualifiers before playing well enough at the Dallas Athletic Club to make it to golf’s most difficult major.

Carmona, 25, moved to Houston at the age of 12 from Mexico and grew up playing at the Memorial Park golf course. He now practices all over Houston, including at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.

“Things lined up well for me these last few weeks,” said Carmona. “I picked the right one to make I guess, so I’m super excited,” he said.

Carmona has been to the Torrey Pines grounds before for a national tournament but has never played the course.

“I’ve seen it on TV, so I know the holes, once you’re there you’re just excited to play it,” said Carmona.

The U.S. Open will be June 17-20. Carmona is one of 156 qualifiers, including the top 60 players in the world.