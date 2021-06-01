Texans to sign former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KPRC 2 has confirmed that the pipeline of New England Patriots to the Houston Texans will continue with running back Rex Burkhead joining the team.

NFL source confirms RB Rex Burkhead has signed with the #Texans today. — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) June 1, 2021

Over the years, with the likes of Bill O’Brien, Jack Easterby, and Nick Caserio coming to the Texans, there has been a “Patriots South” feel to the organization. This offseason, some of the new Texans additions included players with Patriots ties such as Marcus Cannon, Ryan Izzo, Jordan Steckler, and Paul Quessenberry.

Drafted in the sixth round in 2013 from Nebraska by Cincinnati, Burkhead played his first four seasons with the Bengals and played with the Patriots in the last four.

Last season, Burkhead averaged 4.1 yards per carry on his way to 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 192 yards and three more scores.

With the signing of Burkhead, the Texans will add to a crowded backfield, where they have been busy in the offseason with the previous additions of Mark Ingram II and Philip Lindsay.