Going back-to-back-to-back: Astros giving away three bobbleheads this weekend

Houston Astros bobbleheads being given out during their series with the San Diego Padres May 28-30

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are giving their fans some big-name bobbleheads this coming weekend from May 28-30.

Starting Friday and running the entire course of the team’s series with the San Diego Padres, the Astros will have three straight days where they’ll give away bobbleheads of their players.

On Friday, the first 10,000 fans to Minute Maid Park will receive a Carlos Correa ‘Can You Hear Me’ bobblehead.

Carlos Correa "Can You Hear Me" Astros bobblehead (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

That will be followed on Saturday with the Alex Bregman Intentional Walk bobblehead for the first 10,000 fans to the ballpark.

Alex Bregman Intentional Walk Astros Bobblehead (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

And to cap it off on Sunday, the first 10,000 fans to attend the Astros game will receive a Yordan Alvarez 2019 Rookie of the Year bobblehead.