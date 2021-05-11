Bill Worrell broadcasting his final Rockets game on May 14

HOUSTON – Legendary Houston broadcaster Bill Worrell will be stepping aside from his daily Houston Rockets play-by-play duties after May 14.

“I have decided that after four decades of broadcasting Rockets games, it’s time to step away from the day-to-day grind of the booth,” Worrell said in a Tuesday news release from the Rockets. “To have worked for my hometown team and to have been a part of bringing so many memorable moments into your homes over the years, including back-to-back championships, has been the greatest joy of my life.”

Following May 14, Worrell will remain a special contributor for Rockets broadcasts next season before retiring.

A Houston native and a graduate from the University of Houston, Worrell was the sports director at KPRC 2 from 1974-1980. He also was an analyst for Houston Astros telecasts and did play-by-play for Houston Oilers games, among other duties and accomplishments.

Matt Bullard has been Worrell’s analyst beside him on these Rockets broadcasts over the last decade and also played on the 1993-94 Houston Rockets championship team.

“There is nothing better than working with one of your best friends,” Bullard told KPRC 2. “Bill and I have lived a couple different lifetimes together. We became friends when I was a player and we were hanging with Rudy (Tomjanovich). Then we became really close when I joined him on TV. Bill has been one of the most positive influences in my life and career. There are many, many people in the Rockets family who feel the same way.”