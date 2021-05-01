Urquidy pitches 7 scoreless innings, Astros beat Rays 3-1

Home plate umpire Chad Fairchild, left, and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino look on as Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits an RBI-single during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Jose Urquidy scattered four hits over seven shutout innings and the Houston Astros made an early lead stand up, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 Saturday.

Jose Altuve doubled on the first pitch of the game, leading to a three-run inning. Houston got three hits in the first inning and only one more the rest of the game.

Urquidy (2-2) walked one and struck out five in winning his second straight start, which came on his 26th birthday. His day started with a phone call to his family in Mexico.

“I was very excited, very motivated, and I think that was a big part of this game,” said Urquidy, who pitched with a quicker tempo at the suggestion of manager Dusty Baker.

Urquidy retired 11 in a row in one stretch and allowed only one runner to get as far as second base.

Brooks Raley and Ryan Pressley pitched the final two innings for Houston. Pressley earned his fifth save in five tries after giving up a run on Yandy Diaz's groundball.

Ad

Alex Bregman hit an RBI single and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single as the Astros won for the eighth time in 10 games.

“We’ve been winning games without hitting home runs. I don’t remember our last home run,” Baker said. “You’ve got to have a full-fledged game. The more ways you can win a big league game, the better your chances are.”

Ad