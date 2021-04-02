Meet the guy who’s helping Houston Cougars stuck in bubble ahead of Final Four

As the doors to Lucas Oil Stadium open and fans trickle inside to take in team workouts Friday morning, University of Houston student Owen Gray sat front and center with a perfect view.

Gray is not only a big Cougar fan, he’s also a team manager. In Indy, everyone with the program has a role, Gray’s been in the city for two and a half weeks straight, outside the Coogs bubble. In short, he’s handling all team needs while they remain quarantined daily.

His role is to get groceries, food, electronics and whatever necessities the team needs.

While missing the face-to-face contact with his UH hoops family, Gray knows if he does his job well, the Cougars will benefit. He’s an important piece to a UH journey he hopes ends with a national championship Monday night.

Hear more about Gray in the video player above.