Mattress Mack to send several UH students to Final Four game this weekend

HOUSTON – In true “Mattress Mack” fashion, the business owner will send several University of Houston students to the Final Four game against Baylor this Saturday.

Jim McIngvale and Gallery Furniture will also host a Coogs Pep Rally at the Gallery Furniture on North Freeway on Thursday at 11 a.m.

During the pep rally, several UH students will win a round-trip charter flight to Indianapolis, tickets to the game and hotel accommodations.

The public is welcome to show their Cougar pride in the parking lot of the pep rally.

The lucky Final Four trip winners will board a private jet on Friday with the families of the UH coaches to attend the game.