Reports: Rockets trading Victor Oladipo to Miami

Victor Oladipo #7 of the Houston Rockets gets off a shot around Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 18, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Rockets 125-120.

Reports indicate the Houston Rockets are trading Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat.

The reported trade was one of a flurry of moves made around the league as the NBA reached its trade deadline for the 2020-21 season.

According to multiple reports, the Rockets will receive guard Avery Bradley, center Kelly Olynyk, and 2022 first-round swap rights.

Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Source: Heat sending Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and 2022 first-round swap rights to Rockets. https://t.co/lLFo8DzUXa — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 25, 2021

Sources: Houston traded Victor Oladipo to Miami for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

The Rockets had acquired Oladipo earlier this season as part of the four-team deal involving James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets.

In 20 games with the Rockets, Oladipo averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. The two-time All-Star was widely expected to be traded on Thursday as he faces unrestricted free agency at season’s end, combined with the Rockets’ season struggles to date.

If the trade becomes official, Bradley, a former Texas Longhorn, will be joining his seventh team in what is now his 11th season in the NBA. In 10 games - with one start - this season with the Heat, Bradley averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Bradley was originally selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

Olynyk has started 38 of his 43 games played this season, averaging 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He was originally selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Celtics in a pick acquired from the Dallas Mavericks.