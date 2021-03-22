‘I think we’re going all the way:’ Fans react to UH advancing to the Sweet 16

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Cougars’ late game win over Rutgers University had the campus buzzing Monday with talk of a sweet success.

The Cougs advanced to the Sweet 16 to take on Syracuse Orange on Saturday, March 27.

Students were proud of their Cougs and congratulated them on making it thus far.

“Kind of an amazing feeling, honestly,” said freshman Corey Christmas.

Christmas said the nail biter was tough to watch at times, until DeJon Jarreau’s stunning rally with five minutes of game time remaining.

“For a second there, it kind of looked like we weren’t going to win. And then all of a sudden, we pulled it out in the very end,” Christmas continued.

“In the first half, I was kind of disappointed. I was like wanting them to win, and then, the second half they pulled it together and they won,” said freshman Nana-Ya Wordie.

“Right up to the very end. It was a lot of fun to watch with my friends. I’m really excited about our team and where we’re going,” said sophomore Jacob Dutton.

Dutton also had the following message for Syracuse:

“Get ready to lose,” he declared.

Other students said they think the Cougs will make it all the way this year.

“I think we’re going to go all the way. I’m really hoping we do,” said junior Andrea Arratia.

The success of this season’s team has drawn comparison to the mighty Phi Slama Jama teams of the early 1980s.

The University of Houston recently launched a retro line of gear in celebration of Phi Slama Jama. It can be found on the UH bookstore’s website.