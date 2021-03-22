Conference Player of the Year Zach Nutall of Sam Houston State to enter NCAA transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - MARCH 20: Detail shot of the NCAA official game ball during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Roughly two weeks after being named 2021 Southland Conference Player of the Year, Sam Houston State’s Zach Nutall announced on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal with the intent of considering continuing his college basketball career elsewhere for his final year of eligibility.

Nutall averaged 19.3 points per game this past season, his third at SHSU. The guard led the Southland Conference in averaging 18 points a game in league play.

In a statement released on multiple social media platforms, Nutall wrote, “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the opportunity that was presented. Growth for me was inevitable in such a welcoming atmosphere. The time has come for me to continue my marathon, a marathon of maturity and of desired growth to win in life both on and off of the hardwood. I will be entering my name into the transfer portal.”

To whom it may concern...



Written with much love, and passion



Love your 10🧡#RipUnc🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/WwJ9dRblWo — Zach Nutall™ (@ZachNutall2) March 22, 2021

While entering the transfer portal shows intent to consider continuing his career elsewhere, Nutall could still withdraw his name from the portal if he so chooses.