Texans sign defensive back Desmond King

Tennessee Titans cornerback Desmond King II during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Titans won 31-10. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans signed defensive back Desmond King, Rosenhaus Sports Representation confirmed to KPRC 2 Sports.

The 2018 First-Team All-Pro cornerback was traded in 2020 from the Los Angeles Chargers to Tennessee Titans mid-season.

King can play multiple positions but has had success at slot corner and punt returners, where he returned two touchdowns.

King made 55 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in 2020. King had 51 tackles and a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2019.

The 5-foot-10, 200 pounds defensive back’s cornerback had his best season in 2018, making First-Team All-Pro a cornerback and Second-Team All-Pro as a returner in the same season.

King had 62 tackles with three interceptions and a touchdown along with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on defense that year. He returned a punt for a touchdown and averaged 13.8 yards per return in 2018.

King played college football at Iowa, winning the 2015 Jim Thorpe Award for a best defensive back. King was a two-time All-American, unanimous 1st team in 2015 and 2016, and a two-time All-Big Ten player.

According to multiple reports, King signed a one-year contract, with a value of up to $3.5 million.