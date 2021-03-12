REPORTS: Texans sign running back Mark Ingram to one-year deal

HOUSTON – According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have signed former Ravens running back Mark Ingram to a one-year, $3 million deal.
Ingram, 31, is coming off an injury-filled 2020 season.
As recently as 2019, Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on a playoff Baltimore Ravens team.
The 10-year NFL pro has made three Pro Bowls (2014, 2017, 2019) and has run for 1,000 yards in three different seasons.
Ingram is known as a positive locker room presence and will likely backup Texans running back David Johnson in 2021.