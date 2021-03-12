REPORTS: Texans sign running back Mark Ingram to one-year deal

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Oct. 11, 2020, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) running the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore.

HOUSTON – According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have signed former Ravens running back Mark Ingram to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Ingram, 31, is coming off an injury-filled 2020 season.

As recently as 2019, Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on a playoff Baltimore Ravens team.

The 10-year NFL pro has made three Pro Bowls (2014, 2017, 2019) and has run for 1,000 yards in three different seasons.

Ingram is known as a positive locker room presence and will likely backup Texans running back David Johnson in 2021.