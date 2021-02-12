36ºF

‘It still hurts’: Fans react to departure of JJ Watt

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Texans team captain and star defensive end JJ Watt has been released from the team. Watt shared a video to Twitter with the announcement that left people reeling.

While many were sad about his departure, some were glad to see the player go. Here are what some fans had to say:

