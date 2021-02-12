‘It still hurts’: Fans react to departure of JJ Watt

HOUSTON – Texans team captain and star defensive end JJ Watt has been released from the team. Watt shared a video to Twitter with the announcement that left people reeling.

While many were sad about his departure, some were glad to see the player go. Here are what some fans had to say:

News of @JJWatt and @HoustonTexans parting ways is bittersweet. He truly is a class act. He was incredible for our team and city. All the best to him, @KealiaOhai, and his future team. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 12, 2021

Deshaun Watson in the Texans front office after JJ Watt was released pic.twitter.com/Z6cELhN3Ey — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 12, 2021

JJ Watt was going to be a cap cut or traded. We've known that in Houston for a long time. He doesn't have value relative to his salary cap slot any longer. This is in no way comparable with an elite QB just entering his prime. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 12, 2021

Good for you JJ Watt. You did all you could in Houston. The franchise’s greatest defensive player and it’s no discussion in that. You deserve to win, you deserve an organization that understands how that happens. Go get a ring Champ. It’s bout dang time! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 12, 2021

I am THRILLED about this JJ Watt news. pic.twitter.com/c4z7uSJiUj — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 12, 2021

I'm not even mad. This man has given his heart and soul to the team. He stuck around even with the worst management and management decisions. I wish him the best and hope he can excel wherever he lands. Thank you #JJWatt. I will still wear my jersey with pride! https://t.co/f797GGk4Hw — ✩Lisa✩ #BringWynonnaHome (◕‿◕) (@rainbowsR4U) February 12, 2021

JJ Watt coming back for Deshaun Watson after Watt got himself out of Houston: pic.twitter.com/rgHLzaT81R — Josh Silverman (@JoshMSilverman) February 12, 2021

Even knowing it was coming. Knowing that this was the right move.



It still hurts.



Thank you JJ. It’s going to be a lot harder to watch football when my 4 yr old goes “where’s @JJWatt ?”



That’s the first thing he asked whenever a football game is on because of daycare. — The Other Texans Unfiltered Host (@JohnAWade3) February 12, 2021

Texans releasing JJ Watt as a class move but they don’t have a draft pick before 67 and their QB wants to leave. pic.twitter.com/ZNvsyPQkef — Connor Kelley (@_connorkelley_) February 12, 2021