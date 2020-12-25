REPORT: At least 3 Rockets players in 7-day quarantine for contact tracing

Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) comes up with a loose ball in front of San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets may be without three of their top players for a week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The report stated John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon could be put in 7-day quarantine for contact tracing.

Charania also reports a Rockets staff member had a positive test, with Gordon put into contact tracing connected to that. Wall and Cousins were in a contact tracing situation Thursday after being around Kenyon Martin, Jr., who reportedly tested positive.

Due to a separate positive test for a Houston Rockets staff member, there is additional contact tracing being performed that involves guard Eric Gordon and others, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2020

The Rockets have several players — including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and possibly more — currently facing seven-day quarantine per NBA contact tracing protocol, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2020

The NBA postponed Houston’s Wednesday opener after the Rockets couldn’t put at least eight players on the floor, due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing protocol and injuries.

Houston’s Saturday game looks to be in better shape with James Harden’s return anticipated, as Harden is in quarantine until Friday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. But, the team’s availability depends on how the other Rockets who were in contact tracing protocol Wednesday respond, including Mason Jones and Jae’Sean Tate

Less than half of Houston’s roster was available Wednesday night.