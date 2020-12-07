‘Tired of losing:’ Texans QB Watson takes heartbreaking loss hard

HOUSTON – With less than two minutes left, the Houston Texas (4-8) trailed the Indianapolis Colts, 26-20. Quarterback Deshaun Watson put his team in a position to win the game before the snap.

But the Texans found another heartbreaking way to lose Sunday: a fumbled snap on the 2-yard line on the doorstep of scoring.

With five of the Texans’ eight losses by one score or less, Watson took the loss particularly hard, pausing on the ground after the play for an extended period of time.

After the game, Watson sat on the bench with a towel over his head. The scene was different than the usual display of exuberance from Watson, who has said in recent weeks that rough times won’t take away “his joy for the game.”

“I mean, the s*** hurts. I’m tired of losing,” he said. “Being so close over the years is just -- yeah, I mean, it’s just tough. It’s tough.”

Brutal snap from Nick Martin - too low and left for Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/f3co07fd72 — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 6, 2020

Watson threw for 341 yards and ran for a touchdown. He also threw his first interception in seven weeks on a controversial contested-catch between Texans receiver Brandin Cooks and Colts defensive back Kenny Moore.

“I mean, all of them are tough. When you can get to a point where you’re not -- as a player over my career, even in little league, you haven’t lost this many games, it’s tough to handle,” said Watson. “You try to hold so much weight on your shoulders where it just becomes a breaking point. Like I always preach, my standard is trying to be legendary, and I’m working towards it.”

Watson also refused to put all the blame on his center Nick Martin.

“It’s not only on Nick (Martin), I should have caught the ball. That’s because I hold myself up to that legendary standard, so I should have made that catch on that snap. I just felt like I’m just disappointed the whole city, I mean, honestly. That’s how I took it.” said Watson.

“Everyone might think differently, but I just took it that way. That’s why I was sitting on the bench and that was -- because we’re so close, and with being so close these last four years since I’ve been here, where we just can’t for some reason haven’t got over that stepping stool. But one day we will for sure. I promise you that.”