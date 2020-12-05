Rockets announce first half of 2020-21 schedule, season opener against Thunder

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets released their schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The season kicks off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Dec. 23.

The Rockets will play four preseason games against Chicago and San Antonio from Dec. 11-17.

The first half of the schedule is comprised of 37 games with 18 at the Toyota Center and 19 on the road. The second half of the schedule will be released towards the latter portion of the first half. The entire season will be 72 games.

— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 4, 2020

Seven of the Rockets’ first 10 games will be at home, including a back-to-back stretch against the NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12.

From Jan. 14 to Feb. 17, Houston will play 14 of 19 games on the road, including four straight from Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.

The Rockets will finish their first-half schedule by playing six of eight at home, with the last scheduled game vs. Brooklyn on March 3.

The Rockets will have 14 nationally televised games in the first half. All games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Houston Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH.

While there will not be an All-Star Game this season, there will be a break in games across the league from March 5-10 before the second part of the schedule begins.

Click here to view the full schedule for the first half.