UH, UT football postpone games due to positive COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – COVID-19 strikes again in the college football world.

The Univesity of Houston’s upcoming football against Southern Methodist University has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Cougar’s football program.

UH, SMU and the American Athletic Conference are working to reschedule the game and will make an announcement at a later date.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff remain our top priority,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “Postponing a game is not an easy decision to make, but we appreciate the collaborative approach from SMU and the American Athletic Conference as we worked through this decision. We are also very appreciative of the continued care of our medical staff and athletic trainers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this season.”

UH is scheduled to host The University of Tulsa for Senior Day on Nov. 28 inside TDECU Stadium.

Big 12 Conference also announced that the Texas at Kansas game on Nov. 21 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and rescheduled for Dec. 12.