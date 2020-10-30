Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth commit to Houston Open

HOUSTON – Superstar golfers Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth are the latest big names to commit to playing at Memorial Park Golf Course for the Vivint Houston Open Nov. 2-8.

Mickelson has been straddling PGA Tour events and PGA Champions Tour events at the age of 50 but has dominated the senior tour winning both events he’s entered.

Mickelson has played in 11 Houston Open events, winning in 2011 at the Golf Club of Houston before the course change.

Spieth has also committed to play in Houston. He has two Top 5 finishes in six appearances at the Houston Open.

Mickelson and Spieth join stars like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Tony Finau, and more in what is a stacked field at Memorial Park.