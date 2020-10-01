HISD sporting events to resume starting with football and volleyball

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday that sports will finally be returning to the district starting with high school football and volleyball.

According to the district, football will kick off Thursday while volleyball will begin Friday, both with extra safety precautions in place.

“To safeguard the health and safety or our students, staff and families, attendance will be limited to varsity games only,” the district said. “Each student-athlete will be allotted five tickets for their supporters. The tickets may only be purchased at the students' schools.”

Spectators who do attend games will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. According to the district, “spectators will not be allowed at sub-varsity games that take place in school gyms or on school football fields.”

For more information on district happenings, visit the HISD website.