High school football set to kick off with COVID-19 safety measures in place

HOUSTON – High school football in the Houston area is back. But as with just about everything this year, the experience will look and feel a bit different.

Coronavirus is forcing districts like Klein ISD to implement safety measures to protect both players and fans.

“We are really thankful for Klein and the school district for making sure that everyone is safe. We see it in football. We see it in the classroom. I personally am very thankful,” said football fan Stephanie Chase.

Klein ISD will require all fans to wear masks and social distance and have set up hand sanitizing stations.

The district is also only selling packaged food at the concession stands and will keep stadium attendance at 50 percent capacity.

“Tonight, we are going to have about 500 to 600 paid participants and then all of the game day participant groups, which is band, drill team, cheer, ROTC, football and sports medicine,” said Klein ISD Athletic Director Darby Young.

Young said he has been in constant communication with other districts and most are implementing similar practices.

“We’ve all had several conversations at the regional and state level,” said Young. “Everybody’s kind of got the same. Their communities all might be a little different. There might be a tweak here and there but the main outcome is to have these games.”

Klein ISD said anyone unable to get tickets to the game can log on the district website and watch them on their live stream.