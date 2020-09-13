80ºF

Local Sports

Rockets face blowout to Lakers, 96-119, ending NBA Championship chances

Tags: sports, Houston Rockets, Houston, NBA
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets were kicked out of the NBA playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

The final score was 96-119.

The Lakers now await for the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. the Los Angeles Clippers match up. The Clippers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.