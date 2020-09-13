Rockets face blowout to Lakers, 96-119, ending NBA Championship chances
The Houston Rockets were kicked out of the NBA playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
The final score was 96-119.
The Lakers now await for the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. the Los Angeles Clippers match up. The Clippers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.
