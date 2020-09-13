81ºF

Local Sports

Jara, Ricaurte score to help FC Dallas beat Dynamo 2-1

Associated Press

Tags: Ryan Hollingshead, Michael Barrios, Franco, Sports, Houston Dynamo, Dynamo, Houston, Dallas, FC Dallas
DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: Matias Vera #22 of Houston Dynamo and Franco Jara #29 of FC Dallas fight for the ball during the MLS game between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo at Toyota Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: Matias Vera #22 of Houston Dynamo and Franco Jara #29 of FC Dallas fight for the ball during the MLS game between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo at Toyota Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) (2020 Omar Vega)

FRISCO, Texas – Franco Jara and Andrés Ricaurte scored to help FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ryan Hollingshead tapped it to Michael Barrios, who lofted a one-touch pass to Jara for a half-volley finish to make it 2-1 in the 61st minute.

Dallas (3-2-4) has just one loss in its last six games.

Ricuarte scored his first MLS goal — in his second game — to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Memo Rodríguez tied it for the Dynamo in the 41st, blasting a rising right-footer into the corner of the net of a set piece.

Houston (3-3-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 2-1 loss at Portland on July 18.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.