LIST: Fantasy expert Scott Barrett breakdowns Texans players for fantasy football

HOUSTON – Fantasy football writer and insider Scott Barrett of Fantasypoints.com talked with me this week on how he believes various Texans players will fare in the 2020 football season from a fantasy standpoint.

QB Deshaun Watson

“I don’t know how he doesn’t regress without Deandre Hopkins there. He’s still a top-five fantasy quarterback. He’s hypermobile. He uses his legs and that’s what we want in a fantasy (player). He’s still going to be a valuable fantasy quarterback without Hopkins.”

RB David Johnson

“I want no part of David Johnson in any of my leagues. I’m not counting for fantasy at all. It’s possible they make him the team’s bell cow. By Pro Football Focus' elusive rating, he was one of the five worst in elusive rating. It was the same thing the year before that, and he was injured the year before that.”

WR Will Fuller

“The thing I love about him is every time I bring him up, people say ‘He never stays healthy,' and that’s exactly the time you target someone like Will Fuller. It’s a massive injury discount. He’s super boom or bust.”

Other WRs

“You have all these guys stretching the field, clearing out a portion of the field where Randall Cobb can feast. I want to see that before I buy it. I think Bill O’Brien sees Will Fuller as the Wide Receiver 1 over Brandin Cooks and Cooks is hurt right now. (Cooks is limited in practice with a quad injury)."

Tight Ends

“I think it’s (Jordan) Akins over (Darren) Fells, but I don’t think you want any of those guys. You haven’t seen a Texans tight end produce starter numbers in a number of years. Probably just steer clear of those tight ends, unless someone explodes in week 1.”

Defense/ Special teams

“They’re somewhere in the middle. I think I would stream them at some point, I think I could see myself streaming them, but not an every-week starter."