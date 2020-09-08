87ºF

Deshaun Watson’s new book ‘Pass It On’ is out now

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. The Houston Texans won 26-3. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. The Houston Texans won 26-3. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson is now an author.

The Houston Texans quarterback released his new book, “Pass It On: Work Hard, Serve Others ... Repeat," on Tuesday. It talks about succeeding as a leader in seven elements.

Getting closer....🤙🏾 😤 #passiton#droppingsoon

Posted by Deshaun Watson on Thursday, September 3, 2020

A statement from the team about the book said Watson writes about everything from his experience as a Texans QB, to nursing his mom through cancer to his journey as a leader while attending Clemson. He also outlines the qualities he says can help shape a leader, such as generosity, empathy, and commitment.

“Pass It On” is now available in bookstores and Amazon.

You can catch Watson and the rest of the Houston Texans play against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night on KPRC 2. Coverage begins at 6 p.m.

