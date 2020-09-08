Deshaun Watson’s new book ‘Pass It On’ is out now

HOUSTON – Deshaun Watson is now an author.

The Houston Texans quarterback released his new book, “Pass It On: Work Hard, Serve Others ... Repeat," on Tuesday. It talks about succeeding as a leader in seven elements.

A statement from the team about the book said Watson writes about everything from his experience as a Texans QB, to nursing his mom through cancer to his journey as a leader while attending Clemson. He also outlines the qualities he says can help shape a leader, such as generosity, empathy, and commitment.

“Pass It On” is now available in bookstores and Amazon.

