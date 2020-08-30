To play or not to play? Michael Thomas shares Texans social action priorities for the season

HOUSTON – New Texans safety Michael Thomas has been one of the more outspoken NFL players on issues of police brutality and social justice.

The Aldine Nimitz graduate is now back in his hometown and working on community change with Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills. The two previously played together for the Miami Dolphins.

Here are 3 major takeaways from Thomas’ discussion on social justice actions in sports via Zoom Saturday:

Changing laws

Thomas said he and his teammates want to find ways that they can come together as a team, use their voices and platform to create real change in Houston.

“I think we got everybody on the same page and everybody’s supporting one another,” he said. “It’s a great thing, especially with what’s going on in this country.”

Thomas said the team discussed the attainable goals they should set, such as lending their platform to grassroots organizations locally or nationally. The Texans also proposed supporting legislative action on the state or federal level, such as the George Floyd Bill, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

“Those are some things that we can pass that can create real change because that’s the type of accountability we’re looking for: to change the laws of qualified immunity,” Thomas said.

NBA, WNBA players boycott

Thomas called the decision for the NBA and the WNBA players to boycott games “powerful.”

“Before I even start, I have to give a lot of credit to the WNBA players,” he said. “Those women have been doing an amazing job. They’ve been doing it for a long time. All the messages, all the protests that they’ve done, all the different t-shirts that they’ve done. The initiatives that they’re doing. It can’t go unnoticed. So, I just want to give a huge shout out to all the women in the WNBA.”

The Milwaukee Bucks made a huge statement when they decided to sit out a playoff game, Thomas said.

“They worked hard to get to that point. They’re in the playoffs and they said, ‘You know what? No, what’s going on in this country is more important and we don’t feel like we should be playing right now.’

Possible social justice actions in Kansas City

Thomas said the players are working with team leadership on ways to have the greatest impact, including connecting with lawmakers in Austin and Congress.

“Those who have the power and ability to change these laws that need to be changed in order for us to have real change when it comes to not police reform,” he said.

Thomas said he wants to end police interactions, where a man like Jacob Blake can be shot seven times in his back without any justice. Too many Black families, like those of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, must tirelessly march in the pursuit of justice.

“So if there’s a way that we can use our platform that first Thursday night game, it’s going to be huge,” he said.

The Texans are open to working with the Chiefs “to reach those who have the power to make changes and to pass the laws.”

Thomas said the team is deciding what is the best thing to do: to play or not to play.

“Those are definitely discussions that are happening,” he said.