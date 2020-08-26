2020 St. Pius X Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Sleepers - the St. Pius X Panthers.

St. Pius X Panthers

In Clare Powers' first year at the helm of St. Pius X, she got the program into the TAPPS 6A playoffs. That came after St. Pius X won just two matches the season prior – that's an impressive turnaround in just a year. So, who do the Panthers have coming back for 2020? Start with first-team, all-district pick Sydney Shupak. Along with her all- district selection, Shupak was also honorable mention, all-state. Other returners include second-teamer Kaleigh Schultea. Can Pius get back into the playoffs again in 2020?