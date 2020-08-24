Xfinity Sports Desk: 3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Greetings from the Xfinity Sports desk here at KPRC Channel 2 Sports! Here’s what’s happening here in Houston this week to keep an eye on.

Astros return home for a long stay at MMP

The Houston Astros return home with a 15-13 record after winning eight straight before a weekend sweep in San Diego cooled them off. The Astros can now unpack as they begin a 10 game homestand at Minute Maid Park hosting fellow AL West foes in the Angels, A’s and Rangers. A nice run will pile up the wins and also give them some separation inside of the division. Remember, the top two teams advance to the playoffs. Because of Tropical Storm Laura, the Angels four-game series will now be played Monday through Wednesday. A doubleheader is now planned for Tuesday beginning at 3:05 p.m.

Texans counting down to new season

The Texans continue training camp at NRG Park as they countdown to the season opener September 10 at Kansas City against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. In a normal camp schedule, this would mark the week of the fourth and final preseason game which would have been against the Cowboys. It’s also a huge week each summer for guys trying to make a final impression on Bill O’Brien and the coaching staff as they try to earn a coveted roster spot. Healthwise it was gone very well for the Texans with no positive COVID-19 tests. Thursday night, the team will hold a private scrimmage inside of NRG Stadium.

Rockets playoff run in Orlando

Inside the bubble, the Rockets playoff run continues. Their first-round series still ongoing against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The winner will likely get the Lakers in Round 2. James Harden has been terrific throughout the Rockets bubble run leading up to the postseason and he’s continued his pace in the first round where OKC has had no answer.

